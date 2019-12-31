WCBI NEWS AT TEN - JANUARY 1, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight.

2020 is off to a violent start in jackson shootings in the capitol city have left seven people injured and one person dead.

Roslyn anderson has more "i knew something was wrong when i got out and asked what happened.

He was like teira's been shot and it looks like she's not breathing."

Roslyn: paultet myers learned the heartbreaking news that her daughter had been shot and killed in her bedroom new year's eve.

24 year old jteira myers was inside her shepwood drive home when the sounds of gunfire and fireworks filled the neighborhood.

"she was laying on the floor in a pool of blood .looked like she was sleeping.

I called her name because i thought she was gonna wake but she didn't.

She didn't even move.

Her body wasn't even breathing or moving or nothing.

She was just there lifeless ."

Roslyn: in a 24 hour period, jackson police report six separate shootings that injured seven and killed myers.

New years day there were separate shootings on raymond road.

In the 300 block at the village apartments a man was shot multiple times around around 5 a-m.

Just before 12:30 a-m on raymond road a man was shot in the upper body in the 700 block.

Around 10 o'clock a child was shot in the foot in the 1400 block of palmyra street while outside shooting fireworks.

Around 5 p-m, two people were injured when shots were fired into a car in the 400 block of west woodrow wilson near clinton boulevard.

The violence all began around noon in the 3900 block of medgar evers boulevard.

Two children a one year old and 13 year old were shot in a drive by while in the back seat of a car.

One is in critical condition.

Closer to home, a macon woman is counting her blessings tonight after a stray bullet fell through her roof just as the clock stuck midnight ..

Bessie foote says people in her neighborhood were shooting guns in the air to celebrate the new year..

When a bullet suddenly came through her ceiling..

The bullet ricocheted off a chair, where her grand daughter was sitting just before landing on the kitchen counter top.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Foote believes it was nothing but the lord that kept everyone inside the home out of harms way.

" i was sitting up here and they had just got through doing the countdown for the new year.

We heard a commotion over there and saw a little puff of smoke and we didn't know what had happened until my grandson saw the bullet laying on the cabinet."

" when shooting any kind of firearm, you've got to always be mindful of where you are aiming, and your surroundings, and your neighbors, pretty much know where everybody lives.

You always need to be mindful of where you are aiming because wherever you aim that's where the bullet is going."

é macon police are still investigating the shooting... police chief devine beck says it is illegal to shoot a gun within city limits..

If caught... a person will be fined 800 dollars... prisons in the state remain on lockdown after an inmate is killed and others injured in a large fight at parchman last night.

Sunflower county coroner heather burton says the brawl happened in unit 29 around 9 o'clock last night and spread to several other buildings.

The victim's name has not been released.

A wcbi viewer says tells us her brother, who is from west point, is now in critical condition after being injured.

The mississippi department of corrections says conditions under control at the mississippi state penitentiary, better known as parchman, after the major disturbance.

Mdoc says no other information is available during the active investigation.

Take new at 10 stinger no one wants to ring in the new year with...more robocalls.

There's some good news to pass along in the fight to keep those calls at bay.

Courtney ann jackson explains.

Kanitra adams gets those pesky robocalls all the time.

"you can never get rid of them.

You can put the number on block and everything but they'll still call."

Her immediate thought when she hears the term "robocall".

"woo...like a headache.

Cause that's what they give...headaches."

Cortez clark has also tried blocking them to no avail.

"i thought about changing my number but i think everybody's going through it.

I just hope they can get it under control and put it to a stop."

The president signed a bill into law monday with the idea of combating the issue.

It requires phone companies to put a system in place that helps stop the calls before they reach the consumer---at no additional charge.

The law will also give the fcc more time to fine robocallers.

"the federal law is a step in the right direction.

But it in o means is going to stop all the calls because many of these come from international sources."

Public service commissioner brandon presley says it's something being worked on at a statewide level, too.

"what we're seeing is, these calls have gone from just being an annoyance to being a crime.

And we have victim after victim in this state.

And while we're able to pursue an investigation of the companies...many of these scam artists are living within our midst...within our state."

Some are participating as the middle man or woman.

And presley says that's why they'll be pushing for legislation to grant more enforcement powers.

"so that we can work with law enforcement agencies to have a finely honed task force to go after these folks and to put them in jail."

Courtney ann jackson,wcbi news new laws are taking effect all across the country today.

Some at the state level - some nationwide..

Cbs's carter evans has the latest... pkg script: the new decade begins with a nice bonus for millions of workers.

Twenty=one states are raising their minimum wage... from 10 cents in florida, to a dollar-fifty in washington state, where the minimum wage is now $13.50 an hour.

In california, gig workers, including rideshare and delivery drivers are now considered employees, making them eligible for paid sick leave and other benefits.

I want all the rights like any other worker in california.

And you're ready to become an employee to get them.

Alva: i'm ready to be defined as an employee to get them uber and postmates are áchallengingá the new law in court.

To help combat skyrocketing drug costs, colorado is the first state to put a $100 co- pay cap on a month supply of insulin.

In california, natural hairstyles, like afros, braids, and dreadlocks are now legally protected.

This follows recent incidents, nationwide, of african americans being unfairly targeted because of their hair.

"this is now the law!!"

Starting today all new houses built in california must have solar panels, a significant energy savings, but it also will add almost ten thousand dollars to the cost of construction.

Washington is now the fifth state to raise the minimum age to 21 for buying tobacco or vaping products.

That could also be a federal law later this year.

And illinois now joins ten other states in legalizing the use of recreational marijuana.

Also in illinois, it is now illegal to stream video, while driving.

Yes, that's a thing&and it's caused deadly accidents.

Proving once again, major, that some laws are designed to protect us from ourselves.

Ce, cbs news, los angeles.

First look stinger first look summary: widespread rain will develop thursday and some of it may become quite heavy.

Total rainfall thursday and friday may range from 1 1/2?

To over 5?.

Soil is pretty wet from recent rains and additional excessive rainfall will cause more flooding around the region.

There is still the outside chance of some strong storms southeast of columbus thursday afternoon and evening but it's still very much in doubt how far north the most unstable air can get.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy with rain developing by sunrise.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Winds sse 5-15 mph.

Thursday: areas of rain and perhaps a few storms. rain may become heavy and cause blackeyed peas and greens were on the menu at an annual fundraiser for a sober living home for women.

But this year, the new year's event has a new venue..

And as allie martin tells us, that meant larger crowds and more resources to help tal-bit house carry out its mission.

It was a busy first day of the new year for taylor grey.

Nats she spent the day fixing plates full of blackeyed peas, greens and other goodies at the talbot house bakery and cafe.

Grey is a resident at the talbot house in belden, a sober living home for women transitioning from substance abuse treatment programs, back into society.

The bakery and cafe helps fund talbot house.

Gray says the program has many benefits.

"working at the talbot house has kind of given me an opportunity to really work with other women in addiction, facing some of the same struggles i am, it's a great place to work, fun, good vibes, happy vibes.

" this is the fifth year for the new year's day fundraiser.

In the past, the event was held at the talbot house in belden, but this year organizers decided the bakery and cafe was the perfect spot for the new year's day tradition.

Becky weatherford started the talbot house residential program in 2015 and is now able to help better prepare women to transition into society , with the bakery and cafe.

"a lot of the ladies haven't worked in a long time and need a refresher course, or some just need to learn the responsibility and accountability , required of a refresher course, or some just need to learn the responsibility and accountability , required of being employed.

" the talbot house bakery and cafe is always looking for volunteers to help host, clean tables, and help out around the popular spot for breakfast and lunch.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news vo in monitor for more information on the tal-bit house bakery and cafe, check out their facebook page..

But if you're using that stand wrong, you could end up in a dangerous situation..

We find out about the importance of harnessing up in tonight's health talk with baptist..

Join us.

It's time for one final game of the season for the alabama crimson tide...highlights from the citrus bowl when we come back spx open the 2019 season marks the first time alabama football has lost multiple regular season games in nine years the season also marks the first time since the inaugural year of the college football playoff in 2014, that the crimson tide didn't make the cut that brings us to, today... alabama with one final opportuntiy in the citrus bowl, to prove that the crimson tide can beat a top 25 team to orlando florida, 14th ranked michigan against the 13th ranked crimson tide in a sec-big 10 battle bama takes an early lead quarterback mac jones to wide receiver jerry jeudy for the 85 yard touchdown....the first pass of the game for jones results in a 7- nothing alabama lead 1st....michigan ties it up.... quarterback shea patterson finds tight end nick eubanks for the 7 yard score...knotted up at 7 moments remaining in the first...kicker quinn nordin makes the 36 yard field goal to give michigan the 10-7 lead 2nd quarter...alabam a fights right back...running back najee harris...hurdles the defender...9 yard score....the crimson tide back up 14-13 before the break, nordin makes a 57 yard fg...his third field goal of the afternoon...michi gan leading 16-14 at halftime second half...bama trailing, jones finds wide receiver devonta smith....42 yard touchdown for the tide...alabama retakes the lead 21-16 4th quarter...tide tack on another....jones finds tight end miller forristall for the 20 yard touchdown bama goes up 28- 16 and continues to pour it on late... patterson throws deep ....picked off by defensive back shyheim carter... harris capitalizes on the turnover with the 2 yd touchdown... alabama beats out michigan 35- 16 for the tide's first top 25 win of the season the tide close the season with an 11-2 overall record year two is officially in the books for mississippi state head coach joe moorhead coach moorhead not closing out his second season on the highest note, after losing to louisville in the music city bowl, 38-28, state finishing 2019 with a 6-7 overall record the loss closing the final chapter on what will be remembered as a tumultous season filled with injuries, player suspensions and constant quarterback changes in terms of the weight that final 6-7 overall record carries into the off- season, here's what coach moorhead had to say moorhead: "we've just got to stay the course and keep working.

Certainly ending the season with a loss in the bowl game is not ideal.

Two years, 14 wins, two bowl appearances, two wins over top-25 teams, two egg bowl victories, three successful top-25 recruiting classes, a bunch of young guys that have played and played well.

It's trying to focus on the positives, sit down next week and evaluate every aspect of the program, see where we're at, continue what we're doing well, and looking to fix the things we need to do a little bit better and take -- obviously not the positive momentum from this game but all the things we've done well the past few years and need to build off of that."

In a sense, mississippi state women's basketball now ends one season and enters another.

They put a close to the non conference schedule with a 12-2 record and now start conference play by hosting florida tomorrow.

Head coach vic schaefer is pleased with the growth his still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.