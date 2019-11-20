Global  

Harford County overdose rate drops

The men and women on the front lines in the battle against opioids in Harford County have a statistic to be proud of.
HOW THEY WERE ABLE TO DO IT.EDDIE KADHIM 7:03:0━7:03:14“Obviously they want to thenumbers on this sign to read0, but they say getting down30 percent is a huge step”THE OPIOD CRISIS CRIPPLED 50FAMILIES THIS YEAR.

SheriffJeffrey Gahler Harford County6:53:1━6:53:23“It might beone person suffering fromaddiction, but It touches thewhole family.

It touches theirfriends, it touches thecommunity.

Also in a bad waywith the crime that comesassociated with the epidemic”THE HARFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE WORKING TO BRING DOWNTHE OVERDOSE RATE BY ASTARTLING 30 PERCENT IN JUSTONE YEAR.

A LOT OF AGENCIESLIKE THE KLEIN FAMILY HARFORDCOUNTY CRISIS CENTERCONTRIBUTING.

6:54:1━6:54:23“When someonetreatment they need thattreatment right away.

We havea way of reaching out to thembut not actually putting themin a place to start thattreatment right away.

Thatbeen our latest big thingUpper Chesapeake Health”THESE SIGNS JUST PART OF THESHERIFFS OFFICES EFFORTS THATINCLUDE AN INFORMATIONALTRAILER.

6:53:3━6:54:43“Ouroverdose awareness trailerthat we bring around todifferent communities.

Makeparents and adults familiarwith the signs to look for ifsomeone may be suffering”Itlives anymorefentanyl making drugs evenmore dangerous 6:56:4━6:55:55“The people who would sellthis they donmanufacture it any kind ofproduct they can do to make asale and thattarget through our lawenforcement efforts” WORKINGTOGETHER WITH FEDERAL LAWENFORCEMENT TO GET 30 YEARSENTENCES FOR SELLING AN OPIODTO SOMEONE THAT DIES FROM ANOVERDOSE.

6:57:2━6:57:44“Most of our heroine comesfrom Baltimore, thatsource city.

If you talk tothe Sheriff from Cecil Countyhe will tell you Wilmington,Philadelphia is where thereheroine and fentanyl comes infront.

Ours is Baltimore Cityand we have made no bonesabout it working with ourstate and federal partnerschasing the dealers down nomatter where they are” EDDIEKADHIM 7:03:3━7:03:43“Thesigns are changed every Mondaysoon this one will say zero onboth of the slots here andthey are hoping it stays thehat way for a long time.

InHarford County Eddie KadhimWMAR2 News.A 1━YEAR OLD GIRL IS ARRE




