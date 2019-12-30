Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Weather: CBS2 1/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
New York Weather: CBS2 1/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 1 at 11 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Year In Review 2019: The Biggest Stories On CBS New York

From homeless families victimized into unlivable housing, to businesses and homeowners held hostage...
CBS 2 - Published

New York City police commissioner: "We will keep the Jewish community safe"

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was sworn in earlier this month after rising through...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAJAROBLUE901

EDUARDO ALVARADO CAR New York Weather: CBS2 12/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PM https://t.co/H0q9ZEBxJy 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters Rally For NYPD Officer's Firing [Video]Protesters Rally For NYPD Officer's Firing

Protesters rallied for the firing of NYPD Officer Michael Reynolds.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published

Brooklyn Families Receive Healthy Food At Coney Island Event [Video]Brooklyn Families Receive Healthy Food At Coney Island Event

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the event in Coney Island providing families with healthy food options.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.