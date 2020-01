'A Quiet Place II' official trailer released with sights of Western New York

SO BY THE END OFMARCH.THE FIRST FULLTRAILER FOR THEMOVIE "A QUIET PLACE2" IS NOW ONLINE.YOU'LL RECOGNIZE AFEW OF THEBACKDROPS IN THERE.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEFFRUSACK LOOKS ATWHAT THE MOVIECOULD BRINGWESTERN NEW YORKONCE IT IS RELEASED.SHHERE'S PEAK OF THE AQUIET PLACE 2.RECOGNIZE THESEPLACES.THEY'RE ALL WESTERNNEW YORK.THEY REALLY USED AWIDE VARIETY OFIMAGES HERE IN WNY.LIKE THIS.

THIS IS THEVILLAGE OF AKRON.SOME OF THE STOREFRONTS MAY LOOKDIFFERENT...ALSO DIFFERENT ISTHIS.ALIENS FLYING FROMTHE SKY..

THAT'S NOTAN EVERY DAYOCCURRENCE INAKRON.THE MOVIE COMESOUT NATIONWIDE INMARCH.THE PREMIER WILLMOST LIKELY BE IN LOSANGELES...BUT TIM CLARK WITHTHE BUFFALONIAGARA FILMCOMMISION IS EYEINGSOMETHING LOCAL.HOPING TO COAX THEMINTO SOME SORT OFSCREENING HERE, ANDWE'RE WORKING ONTHAT NOW.CLARK SAYS A MAJORMOTION PICTURE OFTHIS MAGNITUDE CANREALLY SHOW OFFHOW ACCOMADATINGWESTERN NEW YORKCAN BE FOR FILMING.AND IT HELPS THATNOT THAT MANYMOVIES HAVE BEENPRODUCED HEREBEFORE.MOST OF THE STUDIOSAS WELL AS THESEINDEPENDENTFEATURE FILMSREALIZE THAT MUCH OFWNY HAS BEEN REALLYUNDERSHOT SO THATIS VERY APPEALING TOTHEM.

BECAUSE IT'SSOMETHING THATHASN'T BEEN SEEN IN ABUNCH OF OTHERMOVIES.PARAMOUNT STUDIOSPREPARED AND SHOTA QUIET PLACE TWOFOR 8 MONTHS IN2019.AND NOW IN 2020..WE'RE GETTING OURFIRST EXTENDEDLOOK OF A MOVIEEXCLUSIVELY SHOT INWESTERN NEW YORK.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.