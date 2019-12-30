Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline.

Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.

Some 4,000 people in the coastal town of Mallacoota fled to the shore as winds pushed a fire toward their homes under a sky darkened by smoke and turned blood-red by flames.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's fireworks OK'd in Sydney as wildfire risk worsens

New Year's fireworks OK'd in Sydney as wildfire risk worsensPERTH, Australia (AP) — Sydney will set off its iconic New Year's fireworks display after being...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors: https://t.co/fqn4Tdk52n #Victoria 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify [Video]Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

About 4,000 residents from Mallacoota town fled to waterside as winds pushed wildfire towards their homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes [Video]Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.