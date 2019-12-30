Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline.

Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.

Some 4,000 people in the coastal town of Mallacoota fled to the shore as winds pushed a fire toward their homes under a sky darkened by smoke and turned blood-red by flames.