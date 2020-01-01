Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity

Embattled PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, denies wrongdoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from...

Knowhere News Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from corruption c… https://t.co/cpyOVv3SqE 1 hour ago

Rick A Claus RT @KnowhereNews : Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from corruption charges… 1 hour ago

Sandi RT @nationalpost : Israel's Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases https://t.co/NV5CI2MWZK htt… 28 minutes ago

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @Reuters : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'll seek parliamentary immunity in three corruption cases against him, in a s… 25 minutes ago

Kathleen McGill RT @mog7546 : #Israel ’s #Netanyahu seeks immunity from corruption charges WHY? He would seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in th… 10 minutes ago

Peppy 🇺🇲🇮🇹 RT @GarrettClif : PM Netanyahu of Israel decided to seek parliamentary immunity over corruption charges. This would delay a trial until af… 7 minutes ago