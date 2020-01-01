Global  

Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity

Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity

Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity

Embattled PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, denies wrongdoing.
Israel's Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera•Hindu•Sify•Deutsche Welle•NPR



Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases [Video]Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will ask Parliament to protect him from potential prosecution in corruption charges against him. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45

