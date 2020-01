Hands-free device law now in effect in Meridian city boundaries

NEW LAWS... AND ASOF TODAY... IT'SILLEGAL TO HOLD APHONE WHILEDRIVING IN MERIDIAN.6 ON YOUR SIDE'SMADELINE WHITEJOINS US LIVE INSTUDIO WITH SOMEGOOD WAYS TOAVOID GETTING ATICKET.IF YOU DON'T HAVEHANDS-FREE CALLAND TEXTINGCAPABILITIESALREADY INSTALLEDIN YOUR CAR -- NOTTO WORRY -- I DIDSOME RESEARCHFOR YOU... ANDTHERE ARE SEVERALPRODUCTSAVAILABLE ON THEMARKET THAT CANHELP YOU FOLLOWTHIS NEW LAW.EAGLE ROAD WHICHRUNS THROUGHMERIDIAN IS ONE OFTHE TREASUREVALLEY'S BUSIESTNORTH/SOUTHARTERIES -- MEANINGDRIVERS ON ROADSLIKE EAGLE SHOULDNOW BE AWARE --COPS CAN NOWPULL YOU OVER... IFTHEY SEE YOUTEXTING OR HOLDINGYOUR PHONE UP TOYOUR EAR.

BUT IFYOU JUST CAN'TRESIST THE URGE TOCHAT WHILEDRIVING... THERE AREPRODUCTS FORTHAT."A SIMPLE VISIT INTOA STORE LIKE BESTBUY MAY JUST HELPYOU AVOID GETTINGA TICKET.""THIS IS THE UHPLANTRONICS, SOIT'S JUST A SINGLEINDIVIDUALEARPIECE, UM IT'SGOT A BOOM THATCOMES DOWN SO ITACTUALLY PICKS UPYOUR VOICE QUALITYA LOT BETTER."BEST BUY CANREPLACE YOURENTIRE RADIO FORYOU TO A PRODUCTLIKE THIS THAT ISCOMPATIBLE WITHBLUETOOTH ANDVOICE COMMAND--BUT IF YOU DON'TWANT TO GO TOSUCH EXTREMEMEASURES..."SO YOU CANACTUALLY PUTALEXA IN YOUR CAR,BE ABLE TO DO THEVOICE COMMANDSAND ASK IT HOW THEWEATHER'S DOING,UM BUT AT THE SAMETIME YOU'RE ABLE TOMAKE AND RECEIVEPHONE CALLS ASWELL JUST BY USINGYOUR VOICE."APPLE AIRPODS CANDO THE TRICK ASWELL, IF YOU HAVETHOSE."OR IF YOU'D LIKE,YOU CAN BUY APIECE LIKE THIS THATPLUGS INTO YOURCIGARETTELIGHTER."THEN ON YOURSMARTPHONE, YOUJUST GO INTO YOURSETTINGS AND TAPTHE "BLUETOOTH"OPTION.

SELECT THEDEVICE... TURN YOURRADIO TO 88.3... ANDWHEN YOU GET ACALL... YOU CANKEEP YOUR HANDSON THE WHEELWHILE CHATTING.AND OFF YOU GO.