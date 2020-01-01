Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arteta: I liked seeing us suffer vs Utd

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Arteta: I liked seeing us suffer vs Utd

Arteta: I liked seeing us suffer vs Utd

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he enjoyed his side having to defend deep in the second half against Manchester United.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: Mikel Arteta reflects on 'perfect' first win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is full of praise for his players after they completed a "perfect" 2-0 win...
BBC Sport - Published

Arteta makes 2 changes, Pepe's chance to shine: Arsenal's predicted XI to face Man Utd - opinion

Arsenal's potential line-up to face Manchester United in the Premier League.
Football FanCast - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.