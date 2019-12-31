Global  

The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

On the show today: Uber & Postmates sue the state of California over gig labor legislation; Apple is working on under-display FaceID and biometric tech that could show up as early as this year in the iPhone 12...
The Bright Side of Gene Editing | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

If used responsibly, gene editing in adults could lead to disease and heart attack prevention.

Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 - The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California

