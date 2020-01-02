When Your Vacuum Becomes Your Security Guard | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:50s - Published When Your Vacuum Becomes Your Security Guard | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 At CES, robot vacuums are likely to get a security camera to help with navigation and home protection. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this