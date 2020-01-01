Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pope Francis slaps woman's hand to free himself

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Pope Francis slaps woman's hand to free himselfPope Francis slaps woman&apos;s hand to free himself
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Pope Francis Slaps Woman’s Hand After She Yanks His Arm on New Year’s Eve

Pope Francis found himself at the center of controversy on New Years Eve after he slapped a woman’s...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Apologizes [Video]Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.