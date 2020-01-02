Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand

Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand

Worshippers whispers their wishes for the coming year into the ears of a giant brass mouse.

The Hindu-Buddhist devotees were seen at a shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 30 evening.

Followers of the religion believe that making an offering of beads to the creature before whispering their requests into its ear, will lead to their dreams coming true in the year ahead.

''I've never seen anybody do this before at a temple,'' said one onlooker.

''It's fascinating.''
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.