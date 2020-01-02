Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand

Worshippers whispers their wishes for the coming year into the ears of a giant brass mouse.

The Hindu-Buddhist devotees were seen at a shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 30 evening.

Followers of the religion believe that making an offering of beads to the creature before whispering their requests into its ear, will lead to their dreams coming true in the year ahead.

''I've never seen anybody do this before at a temple,'' said one onlooker.

''It's fascinating.''