Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus Airbus has overtaken Boeing, still beset by the grounding of its MAX jets, to claim the title of world's biggest planemaker, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

