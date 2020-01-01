Global  

Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus

Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus

Boeing's bad year ends with a victory for Airbus

Airbus has overtaken Boeing, still beset by the grounding of its MAX jets, to claim the title of world&apos;s biggest planemaker, according to Reuters sources.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Airbus has overtaken Boeing, still beset by the grounding of its MAX jets, to claim the title of world's biggest planemaker, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

