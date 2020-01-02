Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pope apologizes for slapping woman's hand

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Pope apologizes for slapping woman's hand

Pope apologizes for slapping woman's hand

Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday for having slapped a woman’s hand on New Year&apos;s Eve when she grabbed and yanked him towards her, telling thousands gathered in St.

Peter’s Square on the first day of the year that he had lost his patience.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope apologizes for slapping woman's hand, encourages pilgrims to cultivate peace and hope in 2020 (Vatican News)

During his January 1 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis said, “We often lose patience. So do I....
Catholic Culture - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jahpeetalastas

jahpeng 🦜 (70%) RT @PhilippineStar: ‘WE OFTEN LOSE PATIENCE. SO DO I.’ Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman’s hand after she grabbed and pulled th… 9 seconds ago

domirexism

Darren Domirez RT @Reuters: 'So many times we lose patience, even me': Pope Francis apologized for slapping a woman's arm when the devotee seized his hand… 10 seconds ago

PumpknSpiceSoul

Coffee Whisperer RT @gracelover712: So, the Pope apologizes for cruelly slapping a woman because the moment was caught on video. Isn't he the one who said… 3 minutes ago

smoke832010

smoke832010 RT @RectumMag: An embarrassed Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman who grabbed him. https://t.co/qPKARwE2h9 3 minutes ago

WeeWee47291448

WeeWee RT @EyesOnQ: Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Woman’s Hand https://t.co/RHrJcgcYZK via @BreitbartNews 4 minutes ago

JohnClarkABC11

John Clark ABC11 Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand after she grabbed him https://t.co/wDXKujSwBD via @ABC11_WTVD 5 minutes ago

mingofreak

M. Elaine Proctor RT @ABC: PEEVED PONTIFF: Pope Francis does not look happy after a woman grabbed his arm during a walkabout at the Vatican. https://t.co/h23… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's clutch [Video]Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's clutch

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter&apos;s Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Pope Francis slaps woman's hand to free himself [Video]Pope Francis slaps woman's hand to free himself

Pope Francis slaps woman&apos;s hand to free himself

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.