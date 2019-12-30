Global  

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq.

Jayson Albano reports.
