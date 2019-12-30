Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq. Jayson Albano reports.

