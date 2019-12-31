Global  

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber Technologies and Postmates Inc.

Asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •WebProNewsNewsySeattle TimesRTTNewsWorldNewsReutersengadgetFT.comSeekingAlpha


Uber joins lawsuits to block California law protecting gig economy workers

Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates filed a lawsuit Monday to block...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeekingAlpha



justinanelson1

tnafae #ADOS RT @Reuters: Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional https://t.co/dJuswvqzcu https://t.co/V2… 3 minutes ago

blurrytech

BlurryTech "Uber and Postmates File Suit to Block California Freelancer Law" https://t.co/1UUMBTPNRz 39 minutes ago

RussellVine1981

Russell Family Vineyard Uber and Postmates File Suit to Block California Freelancer Law https://t.co/qTFwxPJNK5 via @SFGate 50 minutes ago

akvinchrist

namidanam "Uber and Postmates File Suit to Block California Freelancer Law" by BY NOAM SCHEIBER via NYT… https://t.co/GC2RccfkYM 54 minutes ago

Rengren

Fredrik Rengren Uber, Postmates sue to block 'unconstitutional' California gig worker law https://t.co/9vCZdlhBNO https://t.co/SZSQo90Q71 56 minutes ago

FreequentFlyr

❄️Free-quent❄️Flyer❄️ A lot of the legal arguments against AB5 sound totally ridiculous, but only because they are https://t.co/6V5q1KuIVd 2 hours ago

sang_alertboot

Sang Lee #Uber, #Postmates Sue #California to Block #Gig-Worker #Law https://t.co/MBYdJevXD5 #internet #cloud #unicorn… https://t.co/rrcRRTiOKl 2 hours ago

mdpollak

Michael Pollak RT @A_W_Gordon: Kinda fucked up the gig economy companies get to sue to block laws that apply to an entire class of workers while they make… 3 hours ago


The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 [Video]The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

On the show today: Uber & Postmates sue the state of California over gig labor legislation; Apple is working on under-display FaceID and biometric tech that could show up as early as this year in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 22:20Published

Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law [Video]Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law

The companies say their businesses could suffer if the new law reclassified their drivers as benefit-eligible employees instead of contractors.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

