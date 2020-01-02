Global  

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said.

The floods are the worst the city&apos;s seen in years.

Ryan Brooks reports.
