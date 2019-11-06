Dementia Researcher RT @mason_042019: @dem_researcher @Ester_Bellavia "I wish someone could write me a prescription of decisions. I am the master of overthinki… 11 hours ago

Maurice Stanley @dem_researcher @Ester_Bellavia "I wish someone could write me a prescription of decisions. I am the master of over… https://t.co/SFiUpxLILl 12 hours ago

Financial News 24/7 Happy New Year! Your Prescription Med Prices May Be Going Up https://t.co/yH0abRSIBG via @YouTube 13 hours ago

Access Birth Control Happy New Year #BritishColumbia! Start the #NewYear off right, by taking a stand against #inequality. Write your… https://t.co/O1JMX9LUjg 14 hours ago

Adrian Bell Voiceovers🎙🎧🔊 @BluebirdCafeTN Happy New Year Bluebirders! I’ll always remember my first ever visit was in 2019. (Prescription Son… https://t.co/GacrEhHR5Z 14 hours ago