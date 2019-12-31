Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married
Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married
Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby.
