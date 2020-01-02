Microsoft Seizes Copycat Domains North Korea-Linked Hackers 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published Microsoft Seizes Copycat Domains North Korea-Linked Hackers Unsealed court documents show that the domains include “hotrnall.com,” “office356-us.org,” and “mai1.info,” among other copycat URLs. Microsoft says Thallium used one of the oldest tricks in the book to steal account credentials and other information from its victims: phishing, that is, sending emails that trick recipients into visiting copycat versions of trusted websites. 0

