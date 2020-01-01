Global  

U.S. auto safety agency to investigate fatal Tesla crash in California

According to Reuters, the fatal Dec.

29 crash of a Tesla vehicle in Southern California will be investigated by the U.S. government’s auto safety regulator.

Earlier this month, the NHTSA said it had opened an investigation into a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced Autopilot driver assistance system.

The NHTSA did not say if autopilot was suspected in Sunday’s crash in Gardena in Los Angeles county.
