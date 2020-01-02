Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body Robert Durst says he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a woman he's accused of killing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body: https://t.co/Z6ZkdfTSyQ #York 2 days ago