Kim Jong Un says US must end hostile policy Aagainst North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea.

According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant alert.

KCNA said their leader said “the world will witness a new strategic weapon” in the near future.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped the North Korean leader "doesn't go in that
Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 29 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday chaired a crucial...
