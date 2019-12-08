Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Injured fireman gives details of factory fire in Delhi's Mundka area

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Injured fireman gives details of factory fire in Delhi's Mundka areaInjured fireman gives details of factory fire in Delhi's Mundka area
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi fire: At least 43 killed in deadly factory blaze [Video]Delhi fire: At least 43 killed in deadly factory blaze

Fire sweeps through multi-storey building as factory workers slept inside in a congested area of India's capital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Dozens dead in factory fire in New Delhi [Video]Dozens dead in factory fire in New Delhi

At least 43 people have died in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi. Indian firefighters fought the blaze from 100 metres away because it broke out in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.