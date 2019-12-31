Australian troops brought in to fight bushfires

As the flames engulf bushland jumping from tree to tree, evacuations from coastal towns on the east coast of Australia kicked into force on Thursday (2 January 2020).

Authorities declared a "tourist leave zone" along hundreds of kilometres in New South Wales ahead of extreme heat forecasts for the weekend.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOCAL RESIDENT, SANDY KEMP SAYING: "It's just a scary feeling I think.

Just everything that was going on.

There was not fuel.

We've got no power.

No phone service out where we are." To help fight the fires, Australian troops have been called into action.

Five military helicopters and two naval ships are en route to Australia's south-east state of Victoria where 50 fires are still burning.

The Australian Defence Force said their role would be back up firefighters and bring in supplies like water and diesel to help with the evacuation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT VICTORIA DEPUTY COMMISSIONER, CHRIS STEPHENSON, SAYING: "So what we'll do is we'll offer the opportunity to get as many people out as we possibly can into a more comfortable place, however, logistically that is quite a challenge.

At the moment we are moving people out by sea." Bumber to bumber car cues followed the rush of evacuees.

Many settling in for a long drive to safer ground.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOCAL RESIDENT, GARY KEYS, SAYING: "The fire's close to my house.

If the wind changes it could impact quite heavily on my house and my neighbours and my families house.

We've got family members further up the road from us, so, it's basically survival."