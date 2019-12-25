Global  

Kathy Griffin engaged

Kathy Griffin engaged

Kathy Griffin engaged

Kathy Griffin rang in 2020 with a ring on her finger - and she teased that she was set to marry her long-time beau Randy Bick on New Year's Day.
Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in Wedding Officiated by Lily Tomlin!

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are officially married! The 59-year-old comedian married her longtime...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Kathy Griffin Hilariously Live Tweeted from the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party!

Kathy Griffin is one of the many celebrities who are attending the Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas...
Just Jared - Published


Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick [Video]Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin and her partner Randy Bick got married on New Year's Day (01.01.20) in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published

Kathy Griffin Surprise New Year's Wedding

Kathy Griffin Surprise New Year's Wedding

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

