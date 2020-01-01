Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Firework explosion kills one during New Year celebrations in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Firework explosion kills one during New Year celebrations in Thailand

Firework explosion kills one during New Year celebrations in Thailand

This is the moment a firework exploded in a Brit's face killing him during the New Year celebrations in Pattaya, Thailand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Firework explosion kills one during New Year celebrations in Thailand

This is the moment a firework exploded in a Brit's face killing him during the New Year celebrations in Pattaya, Thailand.

Gary McLaren, 50, lit the huge rocket in front of the Miami A Gogo bar while revellers were celebrating the New Year.

But after trying unsuccessfully to ignite the device, Gary tried a second time and finally lit the fuse.

But with smoke pouring from the device, he then made the fatal mistake of returning to lit firework because he was not sure it was working.

Seconds later as Gary stood over the 50cm long tube it exploded into his face and killed him.

A bar worker said she recorded Gary walking out of the bar to launch the fireworks.

She then shouted at him in dialect ''no, no, no, no, you can't do that'' before walking out to him.

But Gary stayed next to the pyrotechnic device, which then exploded.

Nopparat Munprom, 31, said: ''I stood outside the bar to watch the man releasing the fireworks.

''I saw that the firework was lit but the man did not move.

He stayed looking at it.

''I said in Thai 'the firework is working already, you have to move' then I shouted 'no, no, no, no, you can't do that' and started to walk out.

''Then the firework exploded in his face because he did not move and the colourful sparks came out in the street.

''Everybody ran over to check on the man and he had blood on his face.

''Last year people were doing this with small fireworks but this year they were much bigger and stronger.''



Recent related news from verified sources

British man killed by firework in Thailand

Local police say the firework exploded as Gary McLaren, 50, tried to light it during New Year...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Independent


Man dies after firework 'explodes in his face' during New Year's Eve celebrations in Thailand

Man dies after firework 'explodes in his face' during New Year's Eve celebrations in ThailandThe firework 'failed to go off at first'
Cambridge News - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand [Video]Worshippers whisper New Year Wishes into mouse's ear in Thailand

Worshippers whispers their wishes for the coming year into the ears of a giant brass mouse. The Hindu-Buddhist devotees were seen at a shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 30..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Timelapse captures fireworks illuminating London skyline during New Year's celebrations [Video]Timelapse captures fireworks illuminating London skyline during New Year's celebrations

Stunning timelapse footage shows several firework displays illuminate the London skyline during the cities New Year's celebrations. Filmed at the beginning of the decade (January 1) in Bow, London,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.