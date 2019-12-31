Global  

'Worst on record': Thousands flee as Australia's bushfires spread

'Worst on record': Thousands flee as Australia's bushfires spread

New South Wales premier declares seven-day state of emergency as fire conditions expected to deteriorate on Saturday.
Australian bushfires: Out-of-control blazes burn across NSW and Victoria as thousands retreat to beaches

Australian bushfires: Out-of-control blazes burn across NSW and Victoria as thousands retreat to beachesThe decade closed in an inferno in Australia with holidaymakers huddled on the beaches, whole towns...
New Zealand Herald - Published


New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires [Video]New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

