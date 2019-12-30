Global  

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia.

The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney for the service.
Toddler son receives posthumous medal for killed Australian firefighter

The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the...
