Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney for the service.

