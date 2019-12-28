Global  

America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two

America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two

Actress America Ferrera is set to be a new mum in 2020.

The Superstore star and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child.
America Ferrera Pregnant & Expecting Second Baby With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is ending 2019 with some big news – she's pregnant with her second child!
