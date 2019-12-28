America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two Actress America Ferrera is set to be a new mum in 2020. The Superstore star and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child.

America Ferrera Pregnant & Expecting Second Baby With Husband Ryan Piers Williams America Ferrera is ending 2019 with some big news – she's pregnant with her second child!

