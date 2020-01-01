Global  

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin and her partner Randy Bick got married on New Year's Day (01.01.20) in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.
Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in Wedding Officiated by Lily Tomlin!

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are officially married! The 59-year-old comedian married her longtime...
Just Jared - Published

Kathy Griffin ties knot with boyfriend on New Year night

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): Kathy Griffin, an American actor and comedian, married her...
Sify - Published


