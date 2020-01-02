Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meat Loaf refuses to change name to Veg Loaf for new ad campaign

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Meat Loaf refuses to change name to Veg Loaf for new ad campaign

Meat Loaf refuses to change name to Veg Loaf for new ad campaign

Rock star Meat Loaf appears in a new vegan advert for restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's.

The ad sees a promoter try, and fail, to persuade "Mr Loaf" to change his name to "Veg Loaf".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US Rock star Meat Loaf refuses to change name to Veg Loaf for new Veganuary ad campaign

US Rock star Meat Loaf refuses to change name to Veg Loaf for new Veganuary ad campaignThe Bat Out Of Hell singer is no stranger to vegetarianism, having stopped eating meat for 11 years...
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Meat Loaf is backing Veganuary - but he won't be changing his name to Veg Loaf just yet

Meat Loaf is backing Veganuary - but he won't be changing his name to Veg Loaf just yetThe The 'Bat Out Of Hell' warbler, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, has teamed up with Frankie...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.