Union Minister Giriraj Singh: Teach Gita to kids in school to stop them from eating beef | OneIndia

UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH MAKES CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS TEACH BHAGWAT GITA IN SCHOOLS TO STOP CHILDREN FROM CONSUMING BEEF, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS BHAGAVAD GITA SHOULD BE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS TEACH GITA IN SCHOOLS TO IMPART TRADITIONAL VALUES



Tweets about this Pradeep Gupta_PG RT @NewIndianXpress: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Indian children go abroad and start eating beef as they are not being taught ab… 7 seconds ago Mankeshwar Hindu RT @ANI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh: Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools,we send our children to missionary schools, they get throu… 13 seconds ago vijji 🐦 RT @TimesNow: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said children study in missionary schools, graduate from IITs, go abroad and eat beef. Dubbing i… 18 seconds ago Jagdish Vaidya RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Union Minister Giriraj Singh stokes off a controversy. 'Indians abroad are eating beef & that is a matter of co… 36 seconds ago Tulika RT @Vishj05: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it's matter of concern for him that Indians abroad are eating beef. His primary concer… 56 seconds ago Lohith Kumar RT @mrpaluvets: 'Indians abroad are eating beef & that is a matter of concern for us,' says Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Dear BJP, India… 4 minutes ago Shalini RT @BhumikaShetty5: Height of ignominy of these BJP leaders. Now, they are dictating terms n conditions for Indians abroad what to eat, nex… 4 minutes ago