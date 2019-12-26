Global  

Union Minister Giriraj Singh: Teach Gita to kids in school to stop them from eating beef | OneIndia

UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH MAKES CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS TEACH BHAGWAT GITA IN SCHOOLS TO STOP CHILDREN FROM CONSUMING BEEF, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS BHAGAVAD GITA SHOULD BE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS, UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SAYS TEACH GITA IN SCHOOLS TO IMPART TRADITIONAL VALUES
Tweets about this

PradeepGupta_PG

Pradeep Gupta_PG RT @NewIndianXpress: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Indian children go abroad and start eating beef as they are not being taught ab… 7 seconds ago

mankeshwarhindu

Mankeshwar Hindu RT @ANI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh: Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools,we send our children to missionary schools, they get throu… 13 seconds ago

vjchandra2003

vijji 🐦 RT @TimesNow: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said children study in missionary schools, graduate from IITs, go abroad and eat beef. Dubbing i… 18 seconds ago

jmvaidya

Jagdish Vaidya RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Union Minister Giriraj Singh stokes off a controversy. 'Indians abroad are eating beef & that is a matter of co… 36 seconds ago

k_tulika

Tulika RT @Vishj05: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it's matter of concern for him that Indians abroad are eating beef. His primary concer… 56 seconds ago

LohithK17184937

Lohith Kumar RT @mrpaluvets: 'Indians abroad are eating beef & that is a matter of concern for us,' says Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Dear BJP, India… 4 minutes ago

Shalinigombe

Shalini RT @BhumikaShetty5: Height of ignominy of these BJP leaders. Now, they are dictating terms n conditions for Indians abroad what to eat, nex… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'What Mughals couldn't do...': Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]"What Mughals couldn't do...": Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over CAA protests. Giriraj blamed Rahul, Owaisi and others for trying to instigate a civil war in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

