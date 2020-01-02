Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look

FarhanAkhtarFanClub RT @Spotboye: .@FarOutAkhtar shares a fresh new still from his upcoming flick #Toofan😀 #Bollywood | #NewYear2020 | #NewYearResolution | #N… 20 minutes ago

SpotboyE .@FarOutAkhtar shares a fresh new still from his upcoming flick #Toofan😀 #Bollywood | #NewYear2020 |… https://t.co/dXM2MeraTe 24 minutes ago

News Heads Farhan Akhtar shares first look of #Toofan, impresses with transformation https://t.co/XSqp0KXG52 46 minutes ago

Jamil Jamadar RT @filmfare: .@FarOutAkhtar shares a still from Toofan and reveals the release date of the film. https://t.co/8nd08wktvG 1 hour ago

Filmfare .@FarOutAkhtar shares a still from Toofan and reveals the release date of the film. https://t.co/8nd08wktvG 1 hour ago

FarhanAkhtarFanClub RT @FilmyMonkey: #FarhanAkhtar Shares First Look From #Toofan, Announces Release Date https://t.co/jdO9pL4Kzd @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @… 1 hour ago

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @etimes: .@FarOutAkhtar shares a new still from #Toofan https://t.co/oztMaRhixA 2 hours ago