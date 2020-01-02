Global  

Privatisation is root of inefficient rail service, RMT says

Privatisation is root of inefficient rail service, RMT says

Privatisation is root of inefficient rail service, RMT says

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash says privatisation of the rail network is the root problem of the "costly and inefficient" transport service.

RMT members held a protest in front of King's Cross station in central London, as the annual rail fare increase saw the cost of a ticket rise by 2.7%.

Report by Alibhaiz.

