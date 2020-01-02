Global  

'Absurd': Javed Akhtar on claims that Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' is anti-Hindu

Lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke on Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'anti-Hindu' poem row.

"Calling Faiz's peom 'anti-Hindu' is so absurd and funny," Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur has formed a panel to decide if 'Hum Dekhenge' is 'anti-Hindu'.
