'Absurd': Javed Akhtar on claims that Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' is anti-Hindu 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published 'Absurd': Javed Akhtar on claims that Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' is anti-Hindu Lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke on Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'anti-Hindu' poem row. "Calling Faiz's peom 'anti-Hindu' is so absurd and funny," Akhtar said. Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur has formed a panel to decide if 'Hum Dekhenge' is 'anti-Hindu'. 0

