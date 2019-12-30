Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be mild with highs near 41 degrees, though there are a few stray sprinkles/flurries to start the day.

Tonight will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Temps will bottom out in the mid-20s.

As of right now, Friday is looking okay with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs around the freezing mark.

This weekend, Saturday looks quiet with highs around 30, but we could see a little snow on Sunday with temps in the mid-30s.