Grant Shapps to take action on Northern rail franchise

Grant Shapps to take action on Northern rail franchise

Train operator Northern is to be stripped of its franchise, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, as fares across Britain rose by an average of 2.7%.

The introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled, and punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network.
