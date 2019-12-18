Global  

Julian Smith resumes NI powersharing talks in Stormont

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has met with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Stormont parties for talks on restoring powersharing.

Mr Smith held separate meetings with the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein, before hosting a roundtable meeting with the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance parties, and Mr Coveney.

