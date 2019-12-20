Global  

Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star

"Star Wars" star John Boyega is being slammed after a crude comment he made.

The comments are about the relationship between his character Finn and Rey played by Daisy Ridley.

Boyega said on Instagram: "It's not about who she [Rey] kisses but who eventually lays the pipe.

You are a genius." Fans did not like the comment, calling Boyega "disgusting" "gross" and "disrespectful." Boyega then started fighting with several individuals, replying to many comments with profanity laced tirades.
