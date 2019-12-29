Should Spurs sell Eriksen in January? 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:30s - Published Should Spurs sell Eriksen in January? Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth analyses whether Tottenham should consider selling Christian Eriksen in January, with Inter Milan among the clubs interested in the Dane.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this