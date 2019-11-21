State Trooper arrested in connection with a crash on I-90 South of Buffalo

Work.

State police have charged one of their own for his alledinvolvement ina crash last summer.

It happened on i-90... in thtn of sheridan.

That's just south of buffalo.

On july 15th -- troopers were called in to a collision involving a marked new york state police vehicle on the i-90 westbound.

Trooper steven barker was driving the vehicle and rear- ended a van.

Five people were inside.

Were all treated... some for severe injuries... some for minor ones.

Barker is currently suspended without pay.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

It not clear why he rear-ended a