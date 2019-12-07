Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday (January 2) after a helicopter made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei.

The reasons for the crash, in the wake of the forced landing, were unknown - the military said in a statement - adding that Air Force General Shen Yi-ming had died.

The main portion of the helicopter lay in forest, its blades shattered into pieces, as dozens of rescuers combed the wreck for survivors among the 13 on board.

The helicopter had left Taipei on a mission to visit soldiers in the northeast county of Yilan ahead of Lunar New Year.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-Wen mourned the loss.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN SAYING: "Today is a sad day, a few of our outstanding officers have passed on, they were a few of the best officials in the military, especially chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming, he was a very brilliant and responsible leader, who is always the chief of general staff respected by everyone.

His departure is a loss for us, and we are deeply saddened." She has asked the country's defence minister to launch an investigation.