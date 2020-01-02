Mysterious object with huge trail of fire spotted above Florida beaches New Year's Day

THESE ARE THE FIRST CUBS TO BEBORN AT THE ANIMAL ATTRACTIONNEARLY 20 YEARS.WAS IT A ROCKET?

A MISSILE?

AUFO?EARLY RISERS WHO WERE OUTWATCHING THE NEW YEAR’S SUNRISENEAR WEST PALM BEACH SAW THIS.SEVERAL REPORTED SEEING THEOBJECT WITH A FIERY TRAIL FROMVERO BEACH TO JENSEN BEACH INTHE MOMENTS BEFORE THE SUNRISE.BUT NOW-- A FORMER HISTORIANWITH THE STRATEGIC AIR COMMANDSAYS WHAT PEOPLE S