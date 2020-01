Susquehanna Valley parents welcome first babies of 2020 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WGAL - Duration: 00:37s - Published Susquehanna Valley parents welcome first babies of 2020 Susquehanna Valley parents welcome first babies of 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Susquehanna Valley parents welcome first babies of 2020 AND CHILDREN DRESSED UP INCOLORFUL AND LAVISH COSTUMES.HERE ARE SOME OF THE FIRSTBABIES BORN ACROSS THESUSQUEHANNA VALLEY TODAY.THIS IS GRACE MARIE, WHO WBORN AT 12:34 THIS MORNING, ATUPMC IN LITITZ, LANCASTERCOUNTY.HER PARENTS ARE JAKE POMMERENINGAND MARY STONEBRAKER OF LEBANOMOM AND BABY ARE DOING WELAND THIS IS BRETT JOSEPH HOKE,WHO WAS THE SECOND BABY BORN ATWELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL.HE WAS BORN AT 7:01 AM.HIS PARENTS ARE JUSTIN AKIMBERLY HOKE AND HIS OLDERSISTER BROOKE IS FIVBRETT WAS DUE JANUARY 27, BUTCAME E





