Shapps: Northern train deal 'coming to end'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps promises to take action on struggling train operators such as Northern, who he says he'd already issued a 'request for proposal' against.

This could see the rail network stripped of its franchise or continue to operate its service through a new, short-term contract.

Report by Alibhaiz.

