Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Thousands of firefighters are battling more than 100 fires along Australia&apos;s east coast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: State of emergency declared in New South Wales, evacuation ordered

Sydney [Australia], Jan 02 (ANI): Authorities in New South Wales have declared a state of emergency...
Sify - Published Also reported by •SBS


New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage

New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage(CNN)The Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency and could begin forced...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IdahoOnYourSide

6 On Your Side Fires prompt 7-day state of emergency in Australia https://t.co/TYF0Gy1GPN https://t.co/snPs1UfsxX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared [Video]Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Tourists were seen leaving the town of Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Thursday (January 2). New South Wales on Wednesday (December 1) declared a state of emergency and told..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

'Worst on record': Thousands flee as Australia's bushfires spread [Video]'Worst on record': Thousands flee as Australia's bushfires spread

New South Wales premier declares seven-day state of emergency as fire conditions expected to deteriorate on Saturday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.