Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protesters Have Withdrawn From US Embassy In Baghdad

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Protesters Have Withdrawn From US Embassy In BaghdadLaura Podesta reports more American troops are on their way to the Middle East.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Protesters Withdraw From US Embassy In Baghdad

After two days of angry demonstrations over the U.S. air strikes targeting Iranian-backed militia in...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSMENAFN.comUSATODAY.comAl JazeeraNYTimes.comeuronewsIndiaTimes


Protesters outside US Embassy in Baghdad met by tear gas from American troops guarding compound

The dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and protesters camped outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad were met...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comUSATODAY.comAl JazeeraDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Protesters Have Withdrawn From US Embassy In Baghdad) Fort Lauderdale News -… https://t.co/BXxxnuJ9QL 45 minutes ago

aashlock

Alex Ashlock Protesters have withdrawn from the American Embassy compound in Baghdad but tensions between the U.S. and Iran rema… https://t.co/GWTTwL9YGg 3 hours ago

deborahhallsted

deborah hallsted RT @Jerusalem_Post: All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in #Iraq have… 11 hours ago

abubaker5111

REJECT CAA AND NRC RT @TRTWorldNow: Protesters have fully withdrawn from the United States embassy in Baghdad https://t.co/A47jBgLanb 13 hours ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Protesters have fully withdrawn from the United States embassy in Baghdad https://t.co/A47jBgLanb 13 hours ago

DostDiri

ute Diri-Dost RT @TRTWorldNow: UPDATE: All protesters have withdrawn from perimeter of US embassy in Baghdad – Reuters citing Iraqi military https://t.co… 14 hours ago

junemidori

Aoki Midori RT @Jerusalem_Post: All the protesters at the #usembassyinbaghdad have now withdrawn following the #USEmbassyIraqAttacks, the Iraqi militar… 14 hours ago

ElizbethLManess

Elizabeth l Maness RT @AIratus07: BBC News - US embassy attack: Protesters who have been demonstrating outside the US embassy in Iraq for a second day have wi… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible [Video]Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.