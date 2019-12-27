Zlatan: I'm finally back home in Milan 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published Zlatan: I'm finally back home in Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is thrilled to be back in the place he regards as home as he prepares to rubber-stamp his move to AC Milan.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this AWAIS RT @footballitalia: “I have always said this is my home and finally I am back,” said Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he arrived for his #ACMilan medi… 1 minute ago Sportstar "I'm back, finally. I'm eager to see the fans at San Siro, to make the stadium jump with joy again." Ahead of his… https://t.co/LWHyb0Y3Ot 9 minutes ago Anuj Timshina RT @footballdaily: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on returning to AC Milan... 🗣"I'm finally back home" https://t.co/jCydEChWg5 35 minutes ago Football Daily Zlatan Ibrahimovic on returning to AC Milan... 🗣"I'm finally back home" https://t.co/jCydEChWg5 52 minutes ago