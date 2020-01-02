61st & Pena parking lot going to app payment system 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:34s - Published 61st & Pena parking lot going to app payment system 61st & Pena parking lot going to app payment system 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 61st & Pena parking lot going to app payment system DON'T HAVE TO SUBMIT PROOF OFSAFETY OR EFFICACY BEFOREBRINGING THE PRODUCT TO MARKET.Molly: A PARKING LOT NEAR D.I.A.IS GETTING RID OF THE PAYMENTKIOSK AND GOING TO AN APPSYSTEM.PENA BOULEVARD WITH ALL THESOLAR PANEL, ALONG THE A-LINEROUTE AND OWNED BY THE AIRPORT.PEOPLE USE THE LOT TO TAKE THETRAIN TO THE AIRPORT ORDOWNTOWN.STARTING TODAY, YOU HAVE TO PAYFOR PARKING USING PASSPORTPARKING.IF YOU DON'T HAVE A SMARTPHONE,YOU CAN PAY ON THEIR WEBSITEBEFORE YOU LEAVE HO





You Might Like

Tweets about this